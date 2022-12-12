Review: Andrew Bird's Christmas return
On the darkest night of the year, Andrew Bird returned home last week to light up the city with Gezelligheid.
- The Dutch word means coziness, but for thousands of local music fans, it's meant a Christmas tradition in the stunning Fourth Presbyterian Church for more than a decade.
Why it matters: The return of a live Gezelligheid after two years of streaming marks another milestone in our path to semi-normalcy — not to mention one of the most magical concert series of the year.
What happened: Bird whistled, fiddled and sang through indie-pop favorites, including "Alabaster," "Sisyphus" and "Take Courage," along with holiday songs like "Auld Lang Syne" and the jaunty glimpse of a future jazz album in "Django."
- But it was "Pulaski At Night" that struck the deepest chord as Bird intoned, "Come back to Chicago — city of light…"
- The lyric spread smiles and tears through the nearly 1,000-person audience rejoicing in being together again.
Of note: Show opener Shara Nova, who leads My Brightest Diamond, mesmerized the crowd, especially as she closed with "I Have Never Loved Someone."
If you go: You're a lucky duck — the seven-night stand, continuing through Friday, is sold out.
- Still, some tickets remain on the resale market, and tickets for a Tuesday livestream are here.
