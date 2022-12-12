Mayoral ballot battles begin
The Board of Election Commissioners begin hearings today to determine who stays on the 2023 mayoral ballot.
Why it matters: The Chicago tradition of challenging signatures pulls back the curtain on the rough-and-tumble tactics used in local politics — and it can make or break candidacies.
- As they say, politics ain't beanbag.
Context: It takes 12,500 signatures to qualify for the mayoral ballot — more than in most major cities.
- Residents can challenge signature counts for any number of reasons, including illegibility.
Driving the news: Challenges have been filed against candidates Ja'Mal Green, Johnny Logalbo, Frederick Collins, Roderick Sawyer and Willie Wilson.
- Green and Sawyer are being challenged by former state senator and current consultant Rickey Hendon on behalf of Wilson.
- Wilson and other candidates bounced Green and Dorothy Brown from the ballot in 2019.
- The Chicago Board of Election was "furious" with the Wilson campaign that year for what they deemed frivolous, expensive challenges.
The other side: Not to be outdone, Wilson is being challenged by Kevin Hobby on Green's behalf.
The intrigue: According to The TRiiBE, Hendon was recorded on a phone call allegedly bribing Hobby to drop the petition challenge against Wilson.
- "If you withdraw, I will take care of you. And you can tell me how much you would need," Hendon allegedly said.
- Wilson said he "doesn't condone bribes."
What they're saying: "The old way of politics is pulling some desperate moves to drag me and my campaign down," Green said in a statement.
- "The city's corrupt nature shows its face almost out in the open now."
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.