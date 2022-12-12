Businessman Willie Wilson announces his run for mayor in the 2023 election at his downtown high-rise residence in April. Photo: Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The Board of Election Commissioners begin hearings today to determine who stays on the 2023 mayoral ballot.

Why it matters: The Chicago tradition of challenging signatures pulls back the curtain on the rough-and-tumble tactics used in local politics — and it can make or break candidacies.

As they say, politics ain't beanbag.

Context: It takes 12,500 signatures to qualify for the mayoral ballot — more than in most major cities.

Residents can challenge signature counts for any number of reasons, including illegibility.

Driving the news: Challenges have been filed against candidates Ja'Mal Green, Johnny Logalbo, Frederick Collins, Roderick Sawyer and Willie Wilson.

Green and Sawyer are being challenged by former state senator and current consultant Rickey Hendon on behalf of Wilson.

Wilson and other candidates bounced Green and Dorothy Brown from the ballot in 2019.

The Chicago Board of Election was "furious" with the Wilson campaign that year for what they deemed frivolous, expensive challenges.

The other side: Not to be outdone, Wilson is being challenged by Kevin Hobby on Green's behalf.

The intrigue: According to The TRiiBE, Hendon was recorded on a phone call allegedly bribing Hobby to drop the petition challenge against Wilson.

"If you withdraw, I will take care of you. And you can tell me how much you would need," Hendon allegedly said.

Wilson said he "doesn't condone bribes."

What they're saying: "The old way of politics is pulling some desperate moves to drag me and my campaign down," Green said in a statement.