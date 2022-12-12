Illinois' nonfatal opioid overdose rate among highest in U.S.

Data: NEMSIS; Map: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

Illinois ranks third nationally in nonfatal opioid overdoses, according to an analysis of emergency medical responder data.

Why it matters: The number suggests opioid use is high in Illinois, but also that our safety precautions — including making overdose treatments like naloxone (Narcan) widely available — are saving lives.

By the numbers: Illinois recorded 182,402 nonfatal opioid overdoses over the last year, a rate of 55 per 100,000 people.

But the state ranks No. 23 nationally in terms of fatal opioid overdoses, per a Kaiser Family Foundation analysis of CDC data showing Illinois had 2,944 opioid deaths in 2020 (the most recent data available).

What they're saying: "While Chicago's opioid-related EMS responses have decreased almost 20% from 2020 to 2021, our fatal overdoses are increasing, which we believe is due in part to an increasingly potent drug supply mainly due to fentanyl," the health department's Matt Richards tells Axios.

Of note: This CDPH map shows Narcan's availability in greater Chicago.