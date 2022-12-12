14 mins ago - News

Illinois' nonfatal opioid overdose rate among highest in U.S.

Monica Eng
Data: NEMSIS; Map: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

Illinois ranks third nationally in nonfatal opioid overdoses, according to an analysis of emergency medical responder data.

Why it matters: The number suggests opioid use is high in Illinois, but also that our safety precautions — including making overdose treatments like naloxone (Narcan) widely available — are saving lives.

By the numbers: Illinois recorded 182,402 nonfatal opioid overdoses over the last year, a rate of 55 per 100,000 people.

What they're saying: "While Chicago's opioid-related EMS responses have decreased almost 20% from 2020 to 2021, our fatal overdoses are increasing, which we believe is due in part to an increasingly potent drug supply mainly due to fentanyl," the health department's Matt Richards tells Axios.

Of note: This CDPH map shows Narcan's availability in greater Chicago.

