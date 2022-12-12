There's nothing more Chicago than piling into the car to see holiday decorations.

It's as much a tradition as going downtown.

And during the pandemic, it's been ideal for folks trying to avoid huge crowds right before holiday gatherings.

Here are options to check out if you're looking for the ultimate Clark Griswold experience without leaving your vehicle.

Let it Shine Light Show

Dates: Through Jan. 1, 2023

Details: Billed as the largest drive-thru lights display on the North Shore, "Let it Shine" lets you stay in your car while enjoying the millions of lights, candy canes, and Santas, all synced to holiday music.

Price per car: $32.99 weekdays, $42.99 on weekends.

Where: Two locations: Northbrook Court and Wintrust Field in Schaumburg.

Santa's Rock n Lights

Dates: Through Jan. 1Details: Who says fairgrounds are just for summer livestock contests and classic carnival games? In early winter, they are awash in festive holiday lights for visitors' pleasure. Enjoy a course featuring 1,000 feet of tunnels, 3D dinosaurs and more than a mile of lights. Price per car: $29.99 weekdays, $34.99 weekdays. Where: Lake County Fairgrounds, Grayslake.

Aurora Festival of Lights

Dates: Through Dec. 25

Details: The 16th year of Aurora's drive-thru light display features Santa’s Toy factory, Old Man Winter and, you guessed it, a lot of lights.

Price: Free!

Where: Phillips Park Zoo, 1000 Ray Moses Drive.

Willow Hill Lights

Dates: Through Jan.1

Details: It's difficult to hit the links this time of year, so take the opportunity to drive through Willow Hill Golf Course and enjoy a 30-foot Christmas tree and over 1 million lights.

Price per car: $40

Where: 1350 Willow Road in Northbrook, Illinois

The neighborhoods

Dates: Until they take down their lights

Details: Folks have driven to certain neighborhoods or blocks famous for their festive flare for decades to check out the homemade holiday displays.

Price per car: Free!

Where: Some of the best can be found on the Northwest Side, in Sauganash and Edgebrook, and in neighboring towns like Lincolnwood. You can also find great displays in Des Plaines, Roscoe Village and Logan Square.