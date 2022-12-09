LGBTQ+ art throughout history at "The First Homosexuals" exhibit

A photo of the beginning of the exhibit at Wrightwood 659. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

"The First Homosexuals" at Wrightwood 659 in Lincoln Park explores how artists have interpreted non-heteronormative life throughout human history.

Why it matters: As we live in a growing cultural war over LGBTQ+ art and literature, this exhibition sheds light on how long it has been a part of the public discourse, dating back centuries.

What they're saying: "In 1869 a Hungarinan writer comes up with the word homosexual," co-curator and art historian Jonathan David Katz tells Axios. "Up until that point, you could be same-sex and nobody thought anything of it. That was considered normal sexuality."

"So as language restricted the possibilities of sexuality, art picked up the slack."

The intrigue: Seeing how Western and Eastern cultures depicted queer culture differently on the canvas.

"We can really plot how the term homosexual follows colonial conquest," Katz says.

"The colonizers carried the term and wrote new legislation that prohibited it. There are still countries today with vile homophobic laws that before colonization were open to same-sex relationships."

Context: Katz's curation also touches on the idea of rewriting or revisiting history, an issue currently playing out in contemporary art circles.

Over the summer, the Art Institute put Felix Gonzalez-Torres' "Untitled" (Portrait of Ross in L.A.) back on permanent display.

The famous exhibit encourages viewers to take a piece of individually wrapped hard candy from a 175-pound pile on the floor. It represents the weight of Gonzalez-Torres' lover, Ross Laycock, who died of complications of AIDS in 1991.

Yes, but: When the Art Institute put the artwork back, there was no reference to AIDS nor to Laycock in the edited artist statement.

After heated criticism, the Art Institute restored some of the language and explained that the statement was edited in cooperation with the artist's estate, run by a prominent art dealer.

What they're saying: "It's pretty ugly. What we're seeing is an aggressive push by dealers to tell museums what to say," says Katz.

"In many museums now, there is a push to eliminate explanatory wall labels. But the point of contemporary art is quite complicated."

What's next: The First Homosexuals exhibition at Wrightwood 659 runs through Jan. 28.