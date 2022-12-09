1 hour ago - Things to Do

The best rooftop bars for winter drinks in Chicago

Justin Kaufmann
Photo of two people posing for camera in front of a fire pit.

Justin and Monica warm up at Chateau Carbide. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

Whether it's a happy hour or just the need to unwind after a long day of downtown shopping, our city has plenty of options for a great drink with a great view.

  • Too bad it's not summer, right? Wrong.

These bars are bringing out the heat lamps, blankets and winter cocktails to keep you warm and tingly outside:

Chateau Carbide
Photo of food and drink in front of a fire.
Deviled eggs and a refreshing cocktail. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

After our downtown buildings tournament, we had to check out the new rooftop spot at the Carbide and Carbon Building. Chateau Carbide didn't disappoint, with breathtaking views of the city from 24 stories up.

  • They have fire pits, with blankets on demand.
  • Seating is limited, so get a reservation.
Raised

This watering hole at Wacker and State has amazing views of the river closer to the ground. They provide fire pits and heaters while you sit on the various couches and Adirondack chairs.

  • They have a full menu and warm cocktails, including mulled wine.
The Gwen

What's better than a rooftop bar? One with curling. At the winter terrace at the Gwen, you can partake in a match while the fire pits blaze.

  • They have a full menu, as well as a signature curling cocktail.
  • Reservations required.
