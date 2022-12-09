The best rooftop bars for winter drinks in Chicago

Whether it's a happy hour or just the need to unwind after a long day of downtown shopping, our city has plenty of options for a great drink with a great view.

Too bad it's not summer, right? Wrong.

These bars are bringing out the heat lamps, blankets and winter cocktails to keep you warm and tingly outside:

Deviled eggs and a refreshing cocktail. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

After our downtown buildings tournament, we had to check out the new rooftop spot at the Carbide and Carbon Building. Chateau Carbide didn't disappoint, with breathtaking views of the city from 24 stories up.

They have fire pits, with blankets on demand.

Seating is limited, so get a reservation.

This watering hole at Wacker and State has amazing views of the river closer to the ground. They provide fire pits and heaters while you sit on the various couches and Adirondack chairs.

They have a full menu and warm cocktails, including mulled wine.

What's better than a rooftop bar? One with curling. At the winter terrace at the Gwen, you can partake in a match while the fire pits blaze.