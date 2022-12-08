51 mins ago - News
Winters getting way warmer
Despite seeing polar vortexes and close-to-record cold temperatures in the last few years, our winters are actually warming.
- Every season is warmer today than in 1970, with average winter temperatures increasing the most, according to nonprofit research and journalism organization Climate Central.
Driving the news: The average winter temperatures are 3.3°F warmer today than in the 1970s.
- Since 1970, winters have warmed in 97% of U.S. locales.
- Chicago is on average with the rest of the country.
Why it matters: Winter warming might be good news for people who hate the cold, but it's bad news for our environment.
- Seasonal warming means spring and fall allergies are harsher and last on average 13 days longer.
- And if you're hoping for a white Christmas, it seems snowfall is moving further away from the December holidays.
Yes, but: Don't be fooled — this doesn't mean we won't see extreme snow events.
- Climate change could be making snowstorms more potent, as rising ocean temperatures and more moisture in the atmosphere cause an uptick in heavy rain and snow, per Axios' Andrew Freedman.
