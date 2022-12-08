Winters getting way warmer

Despite seeing polar vortexes and close-to-record cold temperatures in the last few years, our winters are actually warming.

Every season is warmer today than in 1970, with average winter temperatures increasing the most, according to nonprofit research and journalism organization Climate Central.

Image courtesy of Climate Central

Driving the news: The average winter temperatures are 3.3°F warmer today than in the 1970s.

Since 1970, winters have warmed in 97% of U.S. locales.

Chicago is on average with the rest of the country.

Why it matters: Winter warming might be good news for people who hate the cold, but it's bad news for our environment.

Seasonal warming means spring and fall allergies are harsher and last on average 13 days longer.

And if you're hoping for a white Christmas, it seems snowfall is moving further away from the December holidays.

Data: NOAA; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios Visual

Yes, but: Don't be fooled — this doesn't mean we won't see extreme snow events.