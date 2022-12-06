4 hours ago - Real Estate
Housing prices have largely leveled off since July
While most local homeowners saw tax bills rise this year, their home prices stayed flat or dipped from summer to fall.
Zoom in: In the city, the biggest drop happened in the South Shore (-4.3%), according to recent Zillow data.
- Meanwhile, Garfield Park saw an almost 3% increase.
Zoom out: In the wider metro area, Kenosha, Wisconsin, and Gary, Indiana, saw the biggest price drops.
- Dekalb County saw the biggest price increases.
