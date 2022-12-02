48 mins ago - Sports

Eat Their Lunch: Green Bay Packers

Justin Kaufmann
Photo of football players on the field.

David Montgomery runs against the Packers at Lambeau Field this year. Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

This Sunday marks the 206th time the Bears have played the Green Bay Packers.

  • Both teams are underperforming this year, but the winner of this intense rivalry will become the franchise with the most NFL regular season wins of all time.
  • Today we turn to Axios CEO Jim VandeHei — who grew up in Oshkosh rooting for the Packers — for Wisconsin tailgate picks to help us eat the Cheeseheads' lunch.

First course: "Start with charcoal-grilled Johnsonville brats. Boil them and then bathe them in Point beer. Add onions."

Deep fried cheese curds on a table.
Deep fried cheese curds from Cheesie's. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Second course: "Deep-fried cheese curds."

Third course: "Wash it down with some beer cheese soup and a side of Spotted Cow."

  • "It's nutritious and delicious."

As for the game, Jim is hoping his Packers make a run despite Aaron Rodgers' rib injury.

  • The Bears, on the other hand, are now playing to lose — which would mean better draft picks next year.
