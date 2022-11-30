38 mins ago - Politics

Illinois hoping for earlier presidential primary

Monica Eng
A tile grid map showing which states applied and presented to the DNC's Rules and Bylaw committee. 16 states and Puerto Rico applied and presented. Data: Axios Research; Map: Alice Feng/Axios

Members of the Democratic National Committee meet tomorrow to determine a new primary structure and schedule for the 2024 presidential primaries.

Why it matters: The DNC has signaled it's moving on from Iowa as the first Midwest state to hold primary voting.

  • Fifteen states, including Illinois, have sent a letter of interest to the DNC about voting earlier.

Yes, but: Insiders say Minnesota and Michigan lead the pack based on their strong midterm results.

  • The structure may change, too, with early primaries shared by regions.

Of note: This is different from Chicago's bid to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

  • The city's vying to host the event, but that decision will be made later.
