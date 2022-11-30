38 mins ago - Politics
Illinois hoping for earlier presidential primary
Members of the Democratic National Committee meet tomorrow to determine a new primary structure and schedule for the 2024 presidential primaries.
Why it matters: The DNC has signaled it's moving on from Iowa as the first Midwest state to hold primary voting.
- Fifteen states, including Illinois, have sent a letter of interest to the DNC about voting earlier.
Yes, but: Insiders say Minnesota and Michigan lead the pack based on their strong midterm results.
- The structure may change, too, with early primaries shared by regions.
Of note: This is different from Chicago's bid to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention.
- The city's vying to host the event, but that decision will be made later.
