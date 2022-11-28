WXRT host Lin Brehmer back on air
Radio fans are in for a holiday treat today as WXRT host Lin Brehmer returns to the airwaves after four months of medical sabbatical to treat prostate cancer.
- He'll host weekdays from 10am to 1pm.
Why it matters: The move suggests improving health for the beloved deejay whose mirth, commentary and music smarts filled our mornings for three decades.
Backstory: Brehmer launched his first radio show at Colgate University in 1974, started at XRT as music director in 1984 and took over mornings in 1991.
- "Radio has been my life," he tells Axios.
Between the lines: Brehmer told CBS last week that he's getting a chemotherapy break for a month and a half, which will let him see "how I can handle doing a radio show — and also fighting cancer at the same time."
The bottom line: "To be back in the studio in front of a microphone selecting songs from a legendary music library is the best therapy I can imagine," he says.
- "My treatments for cancer continue so I'll need to take a couple of days off here and there. But I'm very happy to be back where I belong warning people to stay away from the studio — because it's gonna get loud in there."
