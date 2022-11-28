WXRT host Lin Brehmer back on air

Radio fans are in for a holiday treat today as WXRT host Lin Brehmer returns to the airwaves after four months of medical sabbatical to treat prostate cancer.

He'll host weekdays from 10am to 1pm.

Why it matters: The move suggests improving health for the beloved deejay whose mirth, commentary and music smarts filled our mornings for three decades.

Backstory: Brehmer launched his first radio show at Colgate University in 1974, started at XRT as music director in 1984 and took over mornings in 1991.

"Radio has been my life," he tells Axios.

Between the lines: Brehmer told CBS last week that he's getting a chemotherapy break for a month and a half, which will let him see "how I can handle doing a radio show — and also fighting cancer at the same time."

The bottom line: "To be back in the studio in front of a microphone selecting songs from a legendary music library is the best therapy I can imagine," he says.