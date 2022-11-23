Eat Their Lunch: New York Jets
Sunday's game was supposed to be a matchup between two 2021 first-round quarterbacks. But Justin Fields (injured) and Zach Wilson (benched) probably won't play.
- That shouldn't keep you from enjoying some authentic New Jersey fare to celebrate the matchup, though.
- We turn to our copy editor, Rob Reinalda, just in case you're stuck on the Jersey Shore for Thanksgiving:
✈️ Why Jersey? The "New York" Jets have called NJ home since ‘84, so let's go "down the Shore."
🪣 Steamers: With 127 miles of coastline, NJ has outstanding seafood, so let's grab a few buckets of steamers (soft-shell clams) at Moby's waterfront deck in Highlands.
🌭 Hot dogs: Farther south in Long Branch, we'll visit Max’s for perfectly grilled hot dogs you can savor without piling all that "Chicago-style" nonsense on top.
- If you do want to augment your foot-long, Max’s offers toppings from chili to pork roll to lobster.
🍕 Real pizza: In Neptune City is Pete and Elda's Bar/Carmen's Pizzeria, which has the ultimate thin-crust pie, from individual bar pies to double extra large. (Eat the latter solo, and you'll get a commemorative T-shirt.)
- Don't be shy — try topping your pizza with clams or eggplant.
🍺 Beer: Winter Rental black lager from Beach Haus Brewery in Belmar.
🥧 Desserts? Head inland to Delicious Orchards for an array of pies, apple cider cakes and doughnuts.
🏈 The game itself? Fuhgeddaboutit.
