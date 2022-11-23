Eat Their Lunch: New York Jets

The last time the Bears played the Jets was in 2018 at Soldier Field. Photo: Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Sunday's game was supposed to be a matchup between two 2021 first-round quarterbacks. But Justin Fields (injured) and Zach Wilson (benched) probably won't play.

That shouldn't keep you from enjoying some authentic New Jersey fare to celebrate the matchup, though.

We turn to our copy editor, Rob Reinalda, just in case you're stuck on the Jersey Shore for Thanksgiving:

✈️ Why Jersey? The "New York" Jets have called NJ home since ‘84, so let's go "down the Shore."

🪣 Steamers: With 127 miles of coastline, NJ has outstanding seafood, so let's grab a few buckets of steamers (soft-shell clams) at Moby's waterfront deck in Highlands.

🌭 Hot dogs: Farther south in Long Branch, we'll visit Max’s for perfectly grilled hot dogs you can savor without piling all that "Chicago-style" nonsense on top.

If you do want to augment your foot-long, Max’s offers toppings from chili to pork roll to lobster.

🍕 Real pizza: In Neptune City is Pete and Elda's Bar/Carmen's Pizzeria, which has the ultimate thin-crust pie, from individual bar pies to double extra large. (Eat the latter solo, and you'll get a commemorative T-shirt.)

Don't be shy — try topping your pizza with clams or eggplant.

🍺 Beer: Winter Rental black lager from Beach Haus Brewery in Belmar.

🥧 Desserts? Head inland to Delicious Orchards for an array of pies, apple cider cakes and doughnuts.

🏈 The game itself? Fuhgeddaboutit.