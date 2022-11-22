1 hour ago - Food and Drink
Chicago really loves stuffing
Breaking news: Chicagoans dig soft, buttery cubes of turkey- and thyme-flavored bread.
Driving the news: Nearly half of surveyed Axios Chicago readers chose stuffing as their favorite side.
- It was the most Googled Thanksgiving side dish in the state this year, according to Illinois Bet.
Zoom out: Stuffing also ranked highest in 27 other states, according to Campbell's latest "State of the Sides" report. But maybe they were "stuffing" the ballot box.
- 🥔 22 states prefer mashed potatoes, while Massachusetts refused to take a stance.
- 🍠 Other top national dishes include sweet potatoes, green bean casserole and Justin's favorite, mac and cheese.
- 🍽 Arkansas, Alaska and Idaho don’t like it when their sides touch.
- 🥗 Justin agrees — that's why the sides plate was created.
💭 Monica's thought bubble: I bought regular, gluten-free and keto stuffing this year to accommodate guests and still have plenty for leftovers.
- Pro tip: Save your plastic take-out boxes to pack up leftovers for guests.
- And if you're a guest, maybe bring a box just in case.
