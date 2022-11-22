Chicago really loves stuffing

Data: Axios Research; Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

Breaking news: Chicagoans dig soft, buttery cubes of turkey- and thyme-flavored bread.

Driving the news: Nearly half of surveyed Axios Chicago readers chose stuffing as their favorite side.

It was the most Googled Thanksgiving side dish in the state this year, according to Illinois Bet.

Zoom out: Stuffing also ranked highest in 27 other states, according to Campbell's latest "State of the Sides" report. But maybe they were "stuffing" the ballot box.

🥔 22 states prefer mashed potatoes, while Massachusetts refused to take a stance.

🍠 Other top national dishes include sweet potatoes, green bean casserole and Justin's favorite, mac and cheese.

🍽 Arkansas, Alaska and Idaho don’t like it when their sides touch.

🥗 Justin agrees — that's why the sides plate was created.

💭 Monica's thought bubble: I bought regular, gluten-free and keto stuffing this year to accommodate guests and still have plenty for leftovers.