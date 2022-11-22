Cars sit in traffic on the Kennedy Expressway as mass transit whizzes by. Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

Chicago highways and airports will see some of the busiest traffic in the country this week, according to AAA.

Why it matters: Over 54 million Americans are projected to travel at least 50 miles or more this week for Thanksgiving.

National Thanksgiving travel is expected to remain slightly lower than pre-pandemic levels, but Illinois will probably see its highest traffic since 2005, per the report.

It predicts nearly 2.8 million Illinoisans are hitting the road for the holiday.

By the numbers: United expects 650,000 travelers at O'Hare this week and 460,000 travelers on Sunday alone. That's up 12% from last year.

Overall bus and train travel is expected to be up 23% from last year.

The good news is that U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg stopped by yesterday to announce O'Hare has been cleared to start building a new terminal.

What they're saying: "While gas prices and other inflationary pressures weigh on budgets, travel remains a top priority for Americans," Debbie Haas of AAA said in a statement.

Driving: According to traffic app Waze, yesterday was the best day to drive.

Avoid driving tomorrow afternoon if you can.

Sunday is the best day to return — surprisingly, avoid Saturday.

Zoom in: The other top travel destinations in our area are Naperville, Joliet, Schaumburg and Aurora.

According to AAA, the traffic on 290 between Chicago and Hillside is expected to double between 3pm and 5pm tomorrow.

Similarly, I-94 is expected to brim with motorists.

Reverse traffic downtown will also spike during rush hour.

Be safe: Sorry for the buzzkill, but Chicago is the sixth-deadliest city for traffic fatalities during Thanksgiving travel, per the car insurance app Jerry.

Thanksgiving sees 43% more fatalities than Christmas, making it the deadliest holiday.

The most treacherous times to drive: 6pm on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday.

The bottom line: To avoid the worst traffic, travel before 11am tomorrow and on Thanksgiving.

Monica's parking tip: If you've always dreamed of finding easy parking in Lakeview, visit on Thanksgiving morning. It's a ghost town.