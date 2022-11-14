1 hour ago - Food and Drink
Bite Club: Jibarito s'mores
👋 Hey, it's Monica. The famed jibarito sandwich — featuring meat, cheese, lettuce and tomato between fried plantains — hasn't changed much since its creation in Humboldt Park 25 years ago.
- That was until the chefs at Des Plaines Jibarito Time decided to get creative with the masterpiece.
The bite: Jibarito s'mores feature fried plantains dipped in cinnamon sugar, stuffed with marshmallow fluff and drizzled with fudge and caramel ($8.50).
The verdict: Love the idea, but I think Graham crackers work better than fried plantains for a s'more.
- That said, I loved the jibarito bowl, which features all the sandwich ingredients on a generous bed of Puerto Rican rice with pigeon peas ($14).
- Next time I'm trying the "Walking Jibarito" using a bag of plantain chips ($6) and the "Warm Italian" sub jibarito ($10).
