Bite Club: Jibarito s'mores

👋 Hey, it's Monica. The famed jibarito sandwich — featuring meat, cheese, lettuce and tomato between fried plantains — hasn't changed much since its creation in Humboldt Park 25 years ago.

That was until the chefs at Des Plaines Jibarito Time decided to get creative with the masterpiece.

The bite: Jibarito s'mores feature fried plantains dipped in cinnamon sugar, stuffed with marshmallow fluff and drizzled with fudge and caramel ($8.50).

The verdict: Love the idea, but I think Graham crackers work better than fried plantains for a s'more.

That said, I loved the jibarito bowl, which features all the sandwich ingredients on a generous bed of Puerto Rican rice with pigeon peas ($14).

Next time I'm trying the "Walking Jibarito" using a bag of plantain chips ($6) and the "Warm Italian" sub jibarito ($10).