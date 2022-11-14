1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Bite Club: Jibarito s'mores

Monica Eng
Photo of a plate of food.

Jibarito s'mores from Jibarito Time in Des Plaines. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

👋 Hey, it's Monica. The famed jibarito sandwich — featuring meat, cheese, lettuce and tomato between fried plantains — hasn't changed much since its creation in Humboldt Park 25 years ago.

  • That was until the chefs at Des Plaines Jibarito Time decided to get creative with the masterpiece.

The bite: Jibarito s'mores feature fried plantains dipped in cinnamon sugar, stuffed with marshmallow fluff and drizzled with fudge and caramel ($8.50).

The verdict: Love the idea, but I think Graham crackers work better than fried plantains for a s'more.

  • That said, I loved the jibarito bowl, which features all the sandwich ingredients on a generous bed of Puerto Rican rice with pigeon peas ($14).
  • Next time I'm trying the "Walking Jibarito" using a bag of plantain chips ($6) and the "Warm Italian" sub jibarito ($10).
Photo of a plate of food.
Jibarito Bowl from Jibarito Time in Des Plaines. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Chicago stories

No stories could be found

Chicagopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more