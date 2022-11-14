1 hour ago - Politics
Wards that got out the vote
High-income, mostly North Side wards showed the highest voter turnout in last week's election, per Chicago Board of Elections data.
- The two big exceptions were Ald. Sophia King's 4th ward and Matt O'Shea's city worker-heavy 19th ward, which led the city in voter turnout.
- The lowest turnout occurred in Ald. Ray Lopez's 15th, which includes West Englewood, and Ald. Ed Burke's 14th, which includes Archer Heights.
Why it matters: Turnout often illustrates where citizens feel invested in politics and believe government can work for them.
- But in a vicious cycle, candidates don't have a lot of incentive to prioritize the issues of areas with low turnout.
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.