Wards that got out the vote

Monica Eng
Data: Chicago Elections Board; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

High-income, mostly North Side wards showed the highest voter turnout in last week's election, per Chicago Board of Elections data.

  • The two big exceptions were Ald. Sophia King's 4th ward and Matt O'Shea's city worker-heavy 19th ward, which led the city in voter turnout.
  • The lowest turnout occurred in Ald. Ray Lopez's 15th, which includes West Englewood, and Ald. Ed Burke's 14th, which includes Archer Heights.

Why it matters: Turnout often illustrates where citizens feel invested in politics and believe government can work for them.

  • But in a vicious cycle, candidates don't have a lot of incentive to prioritize the issues of areas with low turnout.
