"Chuy" Garcia to enter mayor's race
With the midterms in the rearview mirror, it's time to focus on the mayoral election arriving in just three months.
Driving the news: U.S. Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia is expected to join the crowded field running against Mayor Lori Lightfoot today after he won re-election Tuesday night.
- Garcia picked today because it's the 40th anniversary of Harold Washington's historic announcement of his mayoral campaign.
Context: Garcia served in the City Council under Washington and then as a Cook County Commissioner. He joined the U.S. House in 2019, succeeding Rep. Luis Gutierrez, who retired.
- Garcia ran for mayor in 2015 against Rahm Emanuel, forcing a runoff but ultimately losing.
What we're watching: A progressive Democrat, Garcia was a party delegate and Bernie Sanders supporter.
- But it's unclear if he can secure the endorsement of progressive powerhouses like the Chicago Teachers Union, which is already behind Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson.
- And SEIU Local 73, the powerful public service union, endorsed Johnson yesterday after backing Garcia in 2015.
