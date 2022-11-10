"Chuy" Garcia to enter mayor's race

Chuy Garcia rallies a crowd during the 2015 mayoral campaign. Photo: Joshua Lott/Getty Images

With the midterms in the rearview mirror, it's time to focus on the mayoral election arriving in just three months.

Driving the news: U.S. Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia is expected to join the crowded field running against Mayor Lori Lightfoot today after he won re-election Tuesday night.

Garcia picked today because it's the 40th anniversary of Harold Washington's historic announcement of his mayoral campaign.

Context: Garcia served in the City Council under Washington and then as a Cook County Commissioner. He joined the U.S. House in 2019, succeeding Rep. Luis Gutierrez, who retired.

Garcia ran for mayor in 2015 against Rahm Emanuel, forcing a runoff but ultimately losing.

What we're watching: A progressive Democrat, Garcia was a party delegate and Bernie Sanders supporter.