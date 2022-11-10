Chicago, get ready for one of the most bananas Bourbon County Brand Stout (BCBS) that Goose Island has ever produced.

Why it matters: BCBS revolutionized craft brewing when it was introduced in 1992, and even though the brewery is now owned by giant Anheuser-Busch, it remains one of the most coveted and refined beers of its kind.

What to know: Saturday's Prop Day — the release party for the brewery's legendary bourbon-barrel aged stout — features seven variants, none more interesting than the local-only Proprietor's blend.

The 2022 edition tiki-cocktail-inspired stout features banana, coconut, lime and — for the first time ever for the brand — pineapple.

The intrigue: It's a Rorschach test of flavor. In a recent tasting, the panel couldn't agree on which flavor is dominant among the coconut, banana or pineapple, Frank says.

But it recalled a Mounds candy bar with a smooth thread of banana.

Details: The other Bourbon County stout variants — available nationwide on Black Friday — include the return of a coffee edition for the first time since 2017 and a 30th anniversary reserve aged in four Jim Beam brand barrels with bottles offering different blends.

The lineup "keeps one foot forward while ... giving a little tribute to the past," Goose Island president Todd Ahsmann tells us.

🍺 John's tasting notes: The reserve is a special journey in bourbon barrels, but the Sir Isaac's Stout featuring figs and graham cracker flavoring is the most intriguing — a display in both big flavor and restraint to keep it from becoming too sweet.