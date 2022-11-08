Chicago wards with the highest early voting numbers
It's Election Day! If you're heading to the polls, don't forget your handy Axios Chicago voting guide.
- Polls are open until 7pm.
What's happening: Chicago Public Schools are closed today for a new state holiday called the "2022 General Election Day," designed to close schools so the buildings can be used for polling places.
- The University of Illinois is also closed.
Yes, but: The state holiday only applies to public schools.
- State offices like the DMV are closed, but banks and the post office remain open.
Early Voting Numbers
Driving the news: More than 158,963 Chicagoans opted for early in-person voting, with a surge in the past few days that created two-hour waits in some locations.
- One Lakeview site finished out its line after 10 pm. Monday night.
- Some voters ordered pizza in line.
Zoom in: Wards on the far Northwest and Southwest sides — heavy with city workers — saw the highest early voter turnout.
- Wards representing Little Village, West Englewood and Brighton Park saw some of the lowest.
By the numbers: Early ballots received through Monday evening — either by mail or early voting — totaled 269,785 in the city.
- For comparison, that total was 311,986 in the 2018 General Election.
Of note: You can still drop off your mail in ballots to these locations.
