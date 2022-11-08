Chicago wards with the highest early voting numbers

Voters cast their primary ballots at the Latin American Motorcycle Association in June 2022. Photo: Jim Vondruska/Getty Images

It's Election Day! If you're heading to the polls, don't forget your handy Axios Chicago voting guide.

Polls are open until 7pm.

What's happening: Chicago Public Schools are closed today for a new state holiday called the "2022 General Election Day," designed to close schools so the buildings can be used for polling places.

The University of Illinois is also closed.

Yes, but: The state holiday only applies to public schools.

State offices like the DMV are closed, but banks and the post office remain open.

Early Voting Numbers

Data: Chicago Board of Elections; Table: Axios Visuals

Driving the news: More than 158,963 Chicagoans opted for early in-person voting, with a surge in the past few days that created two-hour waits in some locations.

One Lakeview site finished out its line after 10 pm. Monday night.

Some voters ordered pizza in line.

Zoom in: Wards on the far Northwest and Southwest sides — heavy with city workers — saw the highest early voter turnout.

Wards representing Little Village, West Englewood and Brighton Park saw some of the lowest.

By the numbers: Early ballots received through Monday evening — either by mail or early voting — totaled 269,785 in the city.

For comparison, that total was 311,986 in the 2018 General Election.

Of note: You can still drop off your mail in ballots to these locations.