Chicago Sun-Times union blasts new owner

Four months into contract negotiations, Sun-Times union members are lashing out on Twitter at their new owners, Chicago Public Media, for trying to "strip" workers' rights "we've had for decades.

"Why it matters: The January merger of the Sun-Times and WBEZ under CPM ownership was supposed to represent "a national model for the future of local journalism."

Instead it's opening up CPM to criticism of "union-busting" tactics that could irk the nonprofit's traditionally progressive donor base just as it starts asking newspaper readers to donate and become members.

A strike in both newsrooms could wipe out half the city's reporting.

What they're saying: "Chicago Sun-Times Media, a separate nonprofit 501(c)3 corporation affiliated with Chicago Public Media, remains committed to negotiating a fair contract with the News Guild and reaching a positive outcome for both parties," CPM spokesperson Betsy Berger tells Axios.Context: The Sun-Times and WBEZ publish each other's articles and share physical newsrooms.

But the CST newsroom is represented by the Chicago Newspaper Guild, while the radio station staff is represented by SAG-AFTRA, creating an unusual situation.

The issues: The newspaper union's tweets call CPM proposals "draconian" and decry their call to eliminate overtime pay.

The biggest sticking point: CPM's proposed elimination of the right to stage sympathy strikes, meaning management could use Sun-Times reporting to replace WBEZ reporting in the event of a radio station strike.

The intrigue: Although WBEZ's union contract doesn't allow sympathy strikes, a senior WBEZ reporter tells Axios they would refuse to "cross picket lines" if the Sun-Times strikes.

Sun-Times columnist Neil Steinberg echoed that sentiment.

By the numbers: According to CPM's tax returns filed in 2019, the company paid the DC-based Jones Day law firm, which it still uses to negotiate union contracts, $205,647.

What's next: Sun-Times negotiations with CPM are set to continue this week.

A Sun-Times guild representative declined to speculate on a timeline or potential trigger for a strike.

(Full disclosure: Monica was a SAG-AFTRA union leader at WBEZ. Justin worked in management at Chicago Public Media when WBEZ's union was starting.)