Eat Their Lunch: Miami Dolphins
The Bears welcome the Miami Dolphins to Soldier Field on Sunday.
- To give us the goods on an authentic Miami pregame spread, we turned to Axios Miami's Martin Vassolo.
Cuban sandwich: This is Miami’s most famous delicacy. The basics are Cuban bread, ham, Swiss cheese and pork tenderloin. A good panini press will get you far.
Arepas de queso: These corn pancakes are a street-food staple in Miami. They’re sweet and cheesy — crispy on the outside, gooey inside. You’re gonna need arepa flour or yellow corn flour, frozen corn kernels, cheese and lots of butter.
Ropa vieja: This comfort food calls for slow-cooking a chuck roast in a savory broth until it’s soft enough to tear apart with a fork. Time it for kickoff, and serve with rice and beans.
🐬 As for the game, Martin says to brace for Miami’s speedy offense led by star wideouts Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
- Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is back up to speed after missing a couple games with a scary concussion, and the Fins may see newly acquired pass rusher Bradley Chubb get into the action after he was traded to the team on Tuesday.
- "Fins up baby."
