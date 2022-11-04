Best Day Ever: Journalist Brandon Pope

Critically acclaimed podcast "Making" is back with all-new episodes exploring how superstars in arts, culture and politics became household names.

Past seasons featured Michelle Obama and Beyonce.

Chicago journalist Brandon Pope hosts the latest episodes, including a brand new one on Rev. Jesse Jackson.

"The most surprising thing I learned about Jesse Jackson was the conflicting accounts of what happened to him during and after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s death," he tells Axios.

We asked Brandon to announce his perfect day in Chicago to us:

🍳 Breakfast: "I'm at DOMA Cafe on N. Orleans Street. They've got the best bacon, egg, and cheese in the city (it's the sauce). I'll grab one with a ginger tea."

📻 Morning activity: "A run, some sports radio, and let's dive into some graphic novels and comics. I’ll take it to the Stony Island Arts Bank."

🐙 Lunch: "Too bad Tavern on Rush is closed (RIP). I'll go with Greek Islands and get some grilled octopus and sea bass paired with Molon Lave wine."

👾 Afternoon activity: "Arcade games and beers at Headquarters in River North. My Mortal Kombat skill is next level."

🥬 Dinner: "Virtue in Hyde Park. Sophisticated soul food. Short rib, collard greens, mac and cheese and sweet cornbread. Brown Fashioned cocktail on the side.

🍹 Evening activity: "Linking up with friends for big portion drinks at Ceres, fun cocktail creations at Berkshire Room and live music at Lazy Bird."