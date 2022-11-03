Chicago's October radio ratings show politics fading
October ratings show Chicago radio listeners aren't interested in hearing about the midterms.
Driving the news: The Drive (WDRV-FM) held the top spot again this month, although it lost ground to WLIT-FM (The Lite).
- The Lite started holiday music yesterday, so that seasonal shift will be reflected in November's ratings.
Why it matters: WBEZ lost ground even though NPR and the local newsroom ramped up reports, interviews and discussions surrounding the midterm elections.
Biggest winner: V-103 is back. The R&B station had the market's biggest month-to-month increase, moving back into third place.
Biggest loser: WGN dropped the most of any station and is now in a three-way tie for 10th with WPPN-FM (Spanish) and WUSN-FM (country).
Biggest radio news: WBBM is the radio home of the Bears, but it was announced yesterday that game coverage will move to ESPN 1000 (WMVP-AM) next season.
Of note: These ratings don't break down dayparts or specific demographics.
- And full disclosure, I've worked for a number of these stations.
The intrigue: We launched an informal reader poll last month to tell us your favorite radio station. Nearly 300 of you responded to declare WXRT the overwhelming winner.
- WBEZ also had a strong showing, and WGN, The Drive and The Score rounded out the top 5.
- Readers were irate with me for not including WFMT (classical) in the poll, which got the sixth-most votes — just from write-ins.
More of your feedback and comments:
Barbara M.: "WBEZ is my favorite radio station, though during the Sox season it’s AM 1000!"
Kirk M.: "Having worked in radio for 40 years, just a reminder that the ratings stations care about are ages 25-54 because that's what the ad world cares about."
Liz S.: "I still like John Williams 10-2 Monday thru Friday on WGN Radio. It’s going to be a sad, sad day when he retires."
Michael M.: "AM 1000 during baseball season, WBEZ when I want quiet, thoughtful reflection. Blues (on satellite) Sunday morning for the best acoustic blues show around."
Ira F.: "Since Rob Feder retired I have been Jonesing for media news. Would it be possible to expand on the ratings and give the drive time ratings?"
