Arrow plot showing changes in Chicago-area radio Nielsen ratings from September to October 2022 for the top 10 stations. Data: Radio Online; Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

October ratings show Chicago radio listeners aren't interested in hearing about the midterms.

Driving the news: The Drive (WDRV-FM) held the top spot again this month, although it lost ground to WLIT-FM (The Lite).

The Lite started holiday music yesterday, so that seasonal shift will be reflected in November's ratings.

Why it matters: WBEZ lost ground even though NPR and the local newsroom ramped up reports, interviews and discussions surrounding the midterm elections.

Biggest winner: V-103 is back. The R&B station had the market's biggest month-to-month increase, moving back into third place.

Biggest loser: WGN dropped the most of any station and is now in a three-way tie for 10th with WPPN-FM (Spanish) and WUSN-FM (country).

Biggest radio news: WBBM is the radio home of the Bears, but it was announced yesterday that game coverage will move to ESPN 1000 (WMVP-AM) next season.

Of note: These ratings don't break down dayparts or specific demographics.

And full disclosure, I've worked for a number of these stations.

The intrigue: We launched an informal reader poll last month to tell us your favorite radio station. Nearly 300 of you responded to declare WXRT the overwhelming winner.

WBEZ also had a strong showing, and WGN, The Drive and The Score rounded out the top 5.

Readers were irate with me for not including WFMT (classical) in the poll, which got the sixth-most votes — just from write-ins.

More of your feedback and comments:

Barbara M.: "WBEZ is my favorite radio station, though during the Sox season it’s AM 1000!"

Kirk M.: "Having worked in radio for 40 years, just a reminder that the ratings stations care about are ages 25-54 because that's what the ad world cares about."

Liz S.: "I still like John Williams 10-2 Monday thru Friday on WGN Radio. It’s going to be a sad, sad day when he retires."

Michael M.: "AM 1000 during baseball season, WBEZ when I want quiet, thoughtful reflection. Blues (on satellite) Sunday morning for the best acoustic blues show around."

Ira F.: "Since Rob Feder retired I have been Jonesing for media news. Would it be possible to expand on the ratings and give the drive time ratings?"