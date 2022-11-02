Abortion numbers in Illinois show post-Dobbs uptick

A new analysis shows that Illinois protects access to abortion services and has seen an uptick since the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision in April.

Our state had one of the largest increases in abortions from April to August, at 28%.

Only three had a higher increase: North Carolina (37%), Kansas (36%) and Colorado (33%).

The big picture: In August, abortion services became completely unavailable in Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.