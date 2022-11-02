2 hours ago - News

Abortion numbers in Illinois show post-Dobbs uptick

Justin Kaufmann
Data: #WeCount/Society of Family Planning; Map: Jacque Schrag/Axios
A new analysis shows that Illinois protects access to abortion services and has seen an uptick since the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision in April.

  • Our state had one of the largest increases in abortions from April to August, at 28%.
  • Only three had a higher increase: North Carolina (37%), Kansas (36%) and Colorado (33%).

The big picture: In August, abortion services became completely unavailable in Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

  • Since the Dobbs decision, there were 5,270 fewer abortions in July and 5,400 fewer in August nationally.
  • In states with bans or severe restrictions, there were 7,870 fewer abortions in July and 8,040 fewer in August for a total of 15,910.
