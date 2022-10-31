Chicago's favorite Halloween candy

A recent study of favorite candy by state declared Illinois a Sour Patch Kids zone.

And for once, a statewide generalization may be on to something. Both Monica and Justin do harbor a soft — and sour — spot for the chewy treats.

But what are our all-time favorite Chicago Halloween candies?

Monica's pick: When I was a kid and the little old ladies (heck, I'm probably their age now) at church held out a handful of Brach's candies, I always chose the Sundae Neapolitan Coconut — pure chewy, creamy and coconutty deliciousness.

Justin's pick: I love staying local!

Heath Bars were not only manufactured in downstate Robinson but were also invented there!

Another local go-to has to be Lemonheads. The sign for Ferrara Pan still hovers over 290 off Harlem Avenue.

Here's the candy our readers keep for themselves when sorting out their kids' bounty:

Mary Lynn N.: "My Halloween favorite was the full-size six piece Bit-O-Honey bar that seemed reserved for trick-or-treating."

"Honey flavored taffy with almond bits to chew or suck. Yum."

Ken B.: "Since you mentioned local companies, the Willy Wonka Brands company located in Itasca made Nerds, Gobstoppers, Runts, Wacky Wafers, and Tart & Tiny candy."

Colleen M.: "Remember those black and orange wrapped peanut butter taffies? Yummmmmmo."

Leah N.: "I like candy corn but lately I've moved on to the pumpkins that are similar. They're the best."

Michael M.: "The Snickers bar. I’m handing out the full size bars this year."

Paul M.: "Best Halloween candy is by far the Reese's Peanut Butter Cup. I've polled my classes over the years and by far it's the most popular."

Liz S.: "Hershey bars and Milky Ways are our favorite here!"

Mike C.: "Twix is my favorite. Also enjoy Pay Day, Peanut M&Ms, and Reese's cups (or pumpkins)."

Dorothy V.: "For me, nothing beats the dark chocolate/coconut/almond combo of the Almond Joy."