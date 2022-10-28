29 mins ago - Food and Drink

Eat Their Lunch: Dallas Cowboys

Justin Kaufmann
Photo of a Dallas Cowboys helmet on field

A Cowboys helmet sits on field prior to the 2019 game at Soldier Field. Photo: Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Bears look to keep the good vibes going Sunday when they head to Dallas to take on the Cowboys.

  • They'll be in the Halloween spirit by wearing those orange uniforms again.

Playing the Cowboys always makes for a good excuse to add Texas cuisine to our game day spread.

  • Axios Dallas reporter (and honorary Chicagoan) Tasha Tsiaperas gives us the real deal on Dallas dishes:

🥑 Chips and dips: "Salsa, queso (a homemade version of Torchy's is ideal) and guacamole, but cut the avocados like a real person and not like they did on the Great British Baking Show."

🍖 Brisket: "Get a friend who will tend to the smoker all night and bring the meats of their labor to the tailgate. If you don't have a friend to smoke brisket, line up early enough at Arlington's Hurtado, not far from the stadium."

🍺 Beer: "Go with a Texas beer like Shiner. Or a Mexican lager like Neato Bandito."

