Eat Their Lunch: Dallas Cowboys
The Bears look to keep the good vibes going Sunday when they head to Dallas to take on the Cowboys.
- They'll be in the Halloween spirit by wearing those orange uniforms again.
Playing the Cowboys always makes for a good excuse to add Texas cuisine to our game day spread.
- Axios Dallas reporter (and honorary Chicagoan) Tasha Tsiaperas gives us the real deal on Dallas dishes:
🥑 Chips and dips: "Salsa, queso (a homemade version of Torchy's is ideal) and guacamole, but cut the avocados like a real person and not like they did on the Great British Baking Show."
🍖 Brisket: "Get a friend who will tend to the smoker all night and bring the meats of their labor to the tailgate. If you don't have a friend to smoke brisket, line up early enough at Arlington's Hurtado, not far from the stadium."
🍺 Beer: "Go with a Texas beer like Shiner. Or a Mexican lager like Neato Bandito."
