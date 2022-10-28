A Cowboys helmet sits on field prior to the 2019 game at Soldier Field. Photo: Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Bears look to keep the good vibes going Sunday when they head to Dallas to take on the Cowboys.

They'll be in the Halloween spirit by wearing those orange uniforms again.

Playing the Cowboys always makes for a good excuse to add Texas cuisine to our game day spread.

Axios Dallas reporter (and honorary Chicagoan) Tasha Tsiaperas gives us the real deal on Dallas dishes:

🥑 Chips and dips: "Salsa, queso (a homemade version of Torchy's is ideal) and guacamole, but cut the avocados like a real person and not like they did on the Great British Baking Show."

🍖 Brisket: "Get a friend who will tend to the smoker all night and bring the meats of their labor to the tailgate. If you don't have a friend to smoke brisket, line up early enough at Arlington's Hurtado, not far from the stadium."

🍺 Beer: "Go with a Texas beer like Shiner. Or a Mexican lager like Neato Bandito."