Best Day Ever: Josephine Lee

Uniting Voices artistic director Josephine Lee accompanies the choir at a recent performance. Photo: Kevin Beerman, courtesy of Uniting Voices

The Chicago Children's Choir is no more. Well, at least the name is gone.

The 65-year-old choir is now called Uniting Voices Chicago.

What they're saying: "Our new name better represents our decades-long work to build a harmonious world," president and artistic director Josephine Lee tells Axios.

Why it matters: Lee says the name change will help the organization embrace young singers outside Chicago.

It also seems to appeal to donors. The choir pulled in a record $2 million during its annual fundraiser last week.

What's next: Uniting Voices starts a series of winter neighborhood concerts in mid-November.

Before then, we asked Josephine to sing from the rooftops about how she would spend her Best Day Ever in Chicago.

🍍 Breakfast: "I'd start my day as I always do: with a little fruit and some simple tea with turmeric, ginger, cinnamon and honey."

🧘 Morning activity: "I always try to take some time for meditation and yoga in the morning."

🥗 Lunch: "Usually I grab a salad somewhere, but my ideal lunch would be at Alla Vita, one of my favorites."

🎤 Afternoon activity: "There is no better way to spend my afternoon than working with our singers, especially our top tier performers in Voice of Chicago."

🥩 Dinner: "Oh, I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to grab a bite at GT Prime Steakhouse."

🎸 Evening activity: "To cap off a great day, I’d love to see a show at the iconic Metro Chicago."