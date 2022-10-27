34 mins ago - Sports

Taking your family of four to a Bulls game will cost $392

Data: Bookies.com; Table: Kavya Beheraj/Axios
A Bulls home game has long been a hot ticket, but a new analysis shows it's also one of the priciest tickets in the NBA.

Methodology: The study calculates the price of tickets, parking, beer, soda and hot dogs for a family of four.

  • They use the cheapest seats available, so expect the Bulls' average of almost $400 to be even pricier if you don't sit in the nosebleeds.

State of play: The Bulls led the league in attendance last season, averaging 20,882 per game, and have had the highest home attendance in the league since 2010, according to RunRepeat.

Fun facts: The Celtics lead the league in costs for parking ($57) and a 16-ounce beer ($17).

  • It costs less than $9 to park in New Orleans.
  • Hot dogs cost under $3 in both Atlanta and San Antonio.
