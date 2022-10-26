53 mins ago - Food and Drink

Bite Club: Better Billy Goat burger

Justin Kaufmann
Photo of a hamburger on a table.

A brioche bun on a Billy Goat cheeseburger. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Breaking news: One of Chicago's most famous sandwiches got a facelift — or at least a bun lift — during the pandemic.

  • The results are scrumptious.

What's happening: The Billy Goat burger shed its puffy, dry-ish, kaiser roll for a pliant brioche bun that hugs the greasy patties and offers just a hint of sweetness.

  • Justin and Monica noticed the delicious change last week as they devoured double cheeseburgers ($5.99 "the best") at the Goat on lower Michigan.

What they're saying: Billy Goat cook Bouchaib Khribech tells Axios they switched buns after 50 years because their "kaiser roll baker stopped making the buns in the middle of the pandemic."

💭 Monica's thought bubble: I eat a Billy Goat burger about once a year, but with this tasty new bun, I might double that!

💭 Justin's thought bubble: Double the Double cheese? (shouting) Two double cheese!

Photo of a cheeseburger.
Billy Goat's old kaiser roll featured way too much bread and could sometimes taste stale. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios
