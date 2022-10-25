As weekend plans fill with trips to apple orchards and pumpkin patches, our thoughts — and Food Fights — turn to apple cider doughnuts.

Monica's pick: I'm too old for pumpkin patches, so I get my apple cider doughnuts from Dip and Sip Donuts in Roscoe Village (six for $19). Every doughnut there is made to order.

This may sound precious, but the policy produces one of the best things in the world: a warm doughnut.

Justin's pick: It's gotta be Goebbert's. The South Barrington location has been the go-to pumpkin patch in our family for years.

You can get a dozen (cake or glazed) doughnuts for $13.99.

Don't sleep on the caramel apples and candy corn.

If you go on a weekend, be prepared to park and walk.

We also harvested a fresh bushel of your favorites:

🍩 Barb W.: "Wonderful apple cider doughnuts, amazing fruit pies, farm produce and unique gifts at Tom’s Farm Market on Algonquin Road in Huntley!"

🔥Meghan P.: "Firecakes does an excellent cider donut with just enough cinnamon and spice zip for a truly fall delight."

🥧 Chacarah M.: "Siegel's Cottonwood Farm in Crest Hill has the best, hands-down. They also have fruit pies that are just as delicious, and honey and some great nostalgic candy. I could go on but I'll stop there."

🎃 Alyssa V.: "It may be my Indiana roots, but County Line Orchard in Hobart, IN has some very yummy apple cider donuts and pumpkin!"

🍎 Kelly O.: "I always love going to Edwards Apple Orchard (Poplar Grove location). The apple cider donuts and fresh pressed apple cider are the best I’ve ever had. Plus being in the middle of nowhere picking apples gives a different vibe than the locations closer to the city."

🍩Marian C: "Cider donuts from Edwards Apple Orchard are basically a religious icon in Northern Illinois."

🍏 Michelle C.: "Beacon Doughnuts has the best vegan donuts, and they have an apple cider and I think a caramel apple donut too 😋 ."

🧑‍🍳 Christine K.: "I make my own!" (See photo, and try this recipe.)