Sexy Chicago costume ideas

A customer tries on a Halloween mask at Fantasy Costumes. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

👋 Hi, it's Justin. If you're still searching for a cool costume with Halloween just a week away, you may want to check out the Tribune's list of Chicago-themed outfits.

The one problem: They forgot that these days, every costume has a more popular "sexy" version.

At some point, we moved on from scary nurses and vampires to sexy medical workers and blood suckers.

Burning question: Does this trend translate to Chicago-inspired costumes? You decide.

Sexy gubernatorial candidate

Darren Bailey arrives by tractor at the Illinois State Fair. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

This comes in two styles: One involves a flannel work shirt (sleeveless), jeans (cutoffs) and a rake from your garage. Extra points if you can drive a tractor to your Halloween party.

For the second, pair an Elvis wig with your finest suit while holding a plunger.

Sexy Dibs enforcer

A resident uses an ironing board to save a parking spot on the street after shoveling out their parking spot. Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

The costume: Picking up the trash left behind after a snowstorm melts away can be a pretty unsexy job.

So spruce it up with an alluring municipal worker uniform, a wool hat and a folding chair. Streets and San fashion never looked so good!

Sexy Italian beef

Italian beef sandwich from Al's Beef on Taylor Street. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

The costume: What's sexier than felt taped to your bare skin while you're wearing an oversized bun coat and asking, "Wet or dry?"

Channel Carmy in "The Bear," and don't forget the hot giardiniera.

Extra points for seductively wrapping yourself in deli paper.

Sexy Tony La Russa

Tony La Russa. Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

The costume: Get some tight baseball pants, sexy stirrups, mullet wig and a Sox cap.