Sexy Chicago costume ideas

Monica Eng
guyi trying on halloween mask

A customer tries on a Halloween mask at Fantasy Costumes. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

👋 Hi, it's Justin. If you're still searching for a cool costume with Halloween just a week away, you may want to check out the Tribune's list of Chicago-themed outfits.

The one problem: They forgot that these days, every costume has a more popular "sexy" version.

  • At some point, we moved on from scary nurses and vampires to sexy medical workers and blood suckers.

Burning question: Does this trend translate to Chicago-inspired costumes? You decide.

Sexy gubernatorial candidate
guy next to a tractor
Darren Bailey arrives by tractor at the Illinois State Fair. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

This comes in two styles: One involves a flannel work shirt (sleeveless), jeans (cutoffs) and a rake from your garage. Extra points if you can drive a tractor to your Halloween party.

Sexy Dibs enforcer
ironing board in the snow
A resident uses an ironing board to save a parking spot on the street after shoveling out their parking spot. Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

The costume: Picking up the trash left behind after a snowstorm melts away can be a pretty unsexy job.

  • So spruce it up with an alluring municipal worker uniform, a wool hat and a folding chair. Streets and San fashion never looked so good!
Sexy Italian beef
Beef sandwich
Italian beef sandwich from Al's Beef on Taylor Street. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

The costume: What's sexier than felt taped to your bare skin while you're wearing an oversized bun coat and asking, "Wet or dry?"

  • Channel Carmy in "The Bear," and don't forget the hot giardiniera.
  • Extra points for seductively wrapping yourself in deli paper.
Sexy Tony La Russa
White Sox manager
Tony La Russa. Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

The costume: Get some tight baseball pants, sexy stirrups, mullet wig and a Sox cap.

  • Extra points for waving goodbye while dozing off.
