Sexy Chicago costume ideas
👋 Hi, it's Justin. If you're still searching for a cool costume with Halloween just a week away, you may want to check out the Tribune's list of Chicago-themed outfits.
The one problem: They forgot that these days, every costume has a more popular "sexy" version.
- At some point, we moved on from scary nurses and vampires to sexy medical workers and blood suckers.
Burning question: Does this trend translate to Chicago-inspired costumes? You decide.
Sexy gubernatorial candidate
This comes in two styles: One involves a flannel work shirt (sleeveless), jeans (cutoffs) and a rake from your garage. Extra points if you can drive a tractor to your Halloween party.
- For the second, pair an Elvis wig with your finest suit while holding a plunger.
Sexy Dibs enforcer
The costume: Picking up the trash left behind after a snowstorm melts away can be a pretty unsexy job.
- So spruce it up with an alluring municipal worker uniform, a wool hat and a folding chair. Streets and San fashion never looked so good!
Sexy Italian beef
The costume: What's sexier than felt taped to your bare skin while you're wearing an oversized bun coat and asking, "Wet or dry?"
- Channel Carmy in "The Bear," and don't forget the hot giardiniera.
- Extra points for seductively wrapping yourself in deli paper.
Sexy Tony La Russa
The costume: Get some tight baseball pants, sexy stirrups, mullet wig and a Sox cap.
- Extra points for waving goodbye while dozing off.
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.