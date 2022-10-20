If you're looking for a beer cheat during "Sober October" or just yearn for a frat-house-evocative snack, you might try Aldi's beer-flavored potato chips on special through Tuesday ($1.79).

🍺 Our verdict: These chips offer zero beer aroma and only the faintest lager-y whisper during the chew.

🌭 Yes, but: Their sister bratwurst chips deliver decent sausage flavor and pair beautifully with — wait for it — a cold beer and grilled brat.