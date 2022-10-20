Remembering Amy Krouse Rosenthal

👋 Hi, Justin here. The Yellow Umbrella Party is streaming a recorded performance tonight dedicated to the late Chicago artist and writer Amy Krouse Rosenthal.

Why it matters: Amy KR was a creative force who died of ovarian cancer in 2017. Her foundation is raising money for cancer research.

State of play: Amy's work is living on through Netflix, where Jennifer Garner adapted her book for the hit movie "Yes Day" and is starting production on another film.

Context: Besides writing her famous Modern Love essay, Amy was a best-selling children's book author, filmmaker and collaborator who gave young local voices their first big break.

That includes YA author John Green.

What they're saying: "Amy brought together a community of people who like to, in her words, 'make things,'" "The Interview Show" host Mark Bazer tells Axios.

"If Amy believed in you, suddenly you believed in yourself."

What's happening: Tonight's stream is a special edition of "The Interview Show" hosted by Bazer and Amy's husband, Jason Rosenthal.

It features interviews with Green, Garner and "Billions" creator Brian Koppelman.

And I'm partnering with improviser T.J. Jagodowski for a staged-reading of one of Amy's classic books, "Duck! Rabbit!"

If you watch: The stream is at 7pm. Tickets start at $11.