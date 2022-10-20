Remembering Amy Krouse Rosenthal
👋 Hi, Justin here. The Yellow Umbrella Party is streaming a recorded performance tonight dedicated to the late Chicago artist and writer Amy Krouse Rosenthal.
Why it matters: Amy KR was a creative force who died of ovarian cancer in 2017. Her foundation is raising money for cancer research.
State of play: Amy's work is living on through Netflix, where Jennifer Garner adapted her book for the hit movie "Yes Day" and is starting production on another film.
Context: Besides writing her famous Modern Love essay, Amy was a best-selling children's book author, filmmaker and collaborator who gave young local voices their first big break.
- That includes YA author John Green.
What they're saying: "Amy brought together a community of people who like to, in her words, 'make things,'" "The Interview Show" host Mark Bazer tells Axios.
- "If Amy believed in you, suddenly you believed in yourself."
What's happening: Tonight's stream is a special edition of "The Interview Show" hosted by Bazer and Amy's husband, Jason Rosenthal.
- It features interviews with Green, Garner and "Billions" creator Brian Koppelman.
- And I'm partnering with improviser T.J. Jagodowski for a staged-reading of one of Amy's classic books, "Duck! Rabbit!"
If you watch: The stream is at 7pm. Tickets start at $11.
