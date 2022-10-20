52 mins ago - Politics

Judging the Illinois judicial guides

Monica Eng
We've all been there, staring at a screenful of unfamiliar judge names inside the voting booth and wishing we'd studied for this part of the civics test.

  • Guess? Leave it blank?

Why it matters: This doesn't have to be you. Many groups compile judicial recommendation lists from across the political spectrum, making it fairly easy to find one you trust.

  • You can read their lengthy analyses or just print out the list and take it into the booth. It's totally legal (we checked).

State of play: With control of the Illinois Supreme Court in play, this may be one of the most consequential judicial voting years yet.

  • And the election could get even hotter with a recent ruling that struck down contribution limits on judicial races.
Options across the spectrum
  • 🏛 Alliance of Bar Associations: A compilation of the recommendations of 13 bar associations in and around Cook County based on background checks, interviews and information supplied by candidates.
  • ⚖️ Injustice Watch: This progressive nonpartisan, nonprofit journalism organization rates judges on experience, community involvement, political connections, conduct and controversies.
  •  🧪 Illinois Right to Life Action: This site evaluates candidates based on their positions on reproductive rights, assisted suicide and stem cell research.
  • 👧🏻 Girl I Guess Voters Guide: Co-launched in 2018 by speaker, writer and lesbian Stephanie Skora to "appeal to progressives, leftists, and radicals," this guide has grown into something much bigger.

Of note: You can vote early at two downtown Board of Elections sites now or in 50 early voting spots opening citywide Monday.

  • If you're waiting until Election Day, keep in mind that the number of Chicago polling locations has shrunk by 10%.
  • Check here to see if your old polling place is still operating.
