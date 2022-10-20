Judging the Illinois judicial guides

We've all been there, staring at a screenful of unfamiliar judge names inside the voting booth and wishing we'd studied for this part of the civics test.

Guess? Leave it blank?

Why it matters: This doesn't have to be you. Many groups compile judicial recommendation lists from across the political spectrum, making it fairly easy to find one you trust.

You can read their lengthy analyses or just print out the list and take it into the booth. It's totally legal (we checked).

State of play: With control of the Illinois Supreme Court in play, this may be one of the most consequential judicial voting years yet.

And the election could get even hotter with a recent ruling that struck down contribution limits on judicial races.

Options across the spectrum

🏛 Alliance of Bar Associations: A compilation of the recommendations of 13 bar associations in and around Cook County based on background checks, interviews and information supplied by candidates.

⚖️ Injustice Watch: This progressive nonpartisan, nonprofit journalism organization rates judges on experience, community involvement, political connections, conduct and controversies.

🧪 Illinois Right to Life Action: This site evaluates candidates based on their positions on reproductive rights, assisted suicide and stem cell research.

👧🏻 Girl I Guess Voters Guide: Co-launched in 2018 by speaker, writer and lesbian Stephanie Skora to "appeal to progressives, leftists, and radicals," this guide has grown into something much bigger.

Of note: You can vote early at two downtown Board of Elections sites now or in 50 early voting spots opening citywide Monday.