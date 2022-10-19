Darren Bailey talks to reporters at the Illinois State Fair. Photo: Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The outrage over former ABC-7 chief political reporter Charles Thomas' ads for gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey has spread to his former colleagues.

Why it matters: Chicago journalists don't usually attack one another publicly.

Context: Thomas retired in 2017, but he's back with a new series of local ads called "Real Talk with Charles Thomas."

According to Capitol Fax, a PAC supporting Bailey paid Thomas $50,000 to do the ads.

Driving the news: This doesn't sit well with Thomas' former colleagues at ABC-7.

Former sports anchor Mark Giangreco tweeted about it during last Thursday's Bears game:

Screenshot of @mark_giangreco

Thomas responded with:

Screenshot of @CThomasdrum

Then came former news anchor Ron Magers:

Screenshot of @RonMagersABC7

What they're saying: "I was surprised to see Charles, my longtime ABC-7 colleague and successor as political reporter, starring in a political ad," retired reporter Andy Shaw tells Axios.

"Former newsies rarely engage in high-visibility partisan politics, and that’s one reason several of our former colleagues were so critical."

"Beyond that, Charles doesn't represent ABC 7 any longer, so he's free to support any candidate in any way he chooses, as are the rest of us."

The intrigue: There have always been strict ethical guidelines for working journalists on political issues. Columbia College Chicago journalism professor Sharon Bloyd-Peshkin tells Axios that Thomas is not bound to any code of ethics since he's retired.