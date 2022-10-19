How to Fake It: The 2022-23 Bulls

It's time for Benny the Bull to pump up the 2022/2023 crowd. Photo: Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Bulls kick off the 2022-23 season tonight against Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.

The team has a share of nationally televised games this year, so you'll inevitably find yourself with a group of people watching this Bulls team.

Here's what you need to know to keep up.

DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine

The Bulls are coming off their first winning season in years and bring back two key players. Zach LaVine re-signed, and DeMar DeRozan is back after finishing 5th in MVP voting.

Great conversation starter: "Is there a better backcourt in the NBA right now?"

Probably, but it will make people think.

New additions

Veteran Goran Dragić brings some much-needed point guard depth, and Andre Drummond will use his massive body in the paint. There's also first-round draft pick Dalen Terry.

A well-timed: "Dragić, did you not get the memo!?" will elicit nostalgic fist bumps. For those who don't get the reference, have the D-Rose video ready on your phone.

Pro tip: All Bulls fans love D-Rose montages.

No Lonzo

Lonzo Ball and his brothers are reality TV stars who also happen to play basketball. But Ball had complications with last year's knee surgery and is expected to be out for much of this season.

Go with a "Can we just get LiAngelo until Lonzo gets back?" Your friends may laugh.

If they don't, don't panic — just talk about Benny the Bull.