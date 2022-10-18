1 hour ago - Things to Do
Vote in the Elite Eight to name the best Chicago band ever
You have spoken — in droves — and we are down to the top eight Chicago bands ever.
- Big names including Chicago, Styx and Earth Wind & Fire moved on, garnering 80% of the vote in their respective matchups.
Most lopsided: The Smashing Pumpkins made quick work of Disturbed (91%-9%).
The closest: Liz Phair edged out Fall Out Boy (60%-40%).
What's next: Intriguing new matchups include Styx vs. Ministry and Wilco vs. Earth Wind & Fire.
More Chicago stories
