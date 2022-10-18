Vote in the Elite Eight to name the best Chicago band ever

You have spoken — in droves — and we are down to the top eight Chicago bands ever.

Big names including Chicago, Styx and Earth Wind & Fire moved on, garnering 80% of the vote in their respective matchups.

Most lopsided: The Smashing Pumpkins made quick work of Disturbed (91%-9%).

The closest: Liz Phair edged out Fall Out Boy (60%-40%).

What's next: Intriguing new matchups include Styx vs. Ministry and Wilco vs. Earth Wind & Fire.

Vote in Round 2!