1 hour ago - Things to Do

Vote in the Elite Eight to name the best Chicago band ever

Justin Kaufmann
Photo of a band playing on stage.

Wilco in Chicago (2005). Photo: Mick Hutson/Redferns/Getty Archives

You have spoken — in droves — and we are down to the top eight Chicago bands ever.

  • Big names including Chicago, Styx and Earth Wind & Fire moved on, garnering 80% of the vote in their respective matchups.

Most lopsided: The Smashing Pumpkins made quick work of Disturbed (91%-9%).

The closest: Liz Phair edged out Fall Out Boy (60%-40%).

What's next: Intriguing new matchups include Styx vs. Ministry and Wilco vs. Earth Wind & Fire.

Vote in Round 2!

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Chicago stories

No stories could be found

Chicagopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more