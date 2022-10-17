👋 Hi, Justin here with my weekly political column, Trail Mix.

The midterm ballot has two big questions this year: one on workers rights and another on increasing Cook County Forest Preserve funding.

Why it matters: These ballot measures could change the way Cook County — and Illinois — works, lives and plays.

Forest Preserve Referendum: The measure proposes increasing property taxes .025% to protect, expand and maintain Cook County Forest Preserves.

Currently less than 1% of the property tax revenue goes to the preserves.

What they're saying: A coalition of supporters says the tax increase would amount to "less than $1.66/month for the vast majority of homeowners."

The measure would also add 3,000 acres of preserve and help the Forest Preserve pension obligations.

The other side: Although few welcome higher property taxes, this proposal has met little opposition.

Workers rights amendment: Another aims to make permanent the right to collective bargaining as part of the Illinois Constitution.

What they're saying: Advocates include the Illinois Federation of Teachers, which says the amendment would "guarantee the right of workers to bargain for safe working conditions, fair pay, and benefits.

"The other side: The Illinois Policy Institute argues that the ballot question should be about reforming pensions, not raising taxes.

They also argue that giving unions permanent bargaining rights would result in higher property taxes to pay public workers.

More election nuggets

Blurred lines: Former ABC-7 political reporter Charles Thomas was once a trusted voice on the local news. Now he's getting paid to say he trusts Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey.

In television ads called "Real Talk with Charles Thomas," he talks off-camera about how much he trusts Bailey because he's a farmer.

What's even blurrier is that the ad is airing right before the ABC-7 10pm news.

How many people actually watch debates? Capitol Fax broke down the numbers after WGN-TV suggested the first televised gubernatorial debate was a ratings bonanza.

But after the site did some math, they found just 5.5% of registered voters in the local media market watched.

Endorsement time: The Tribune endorsed Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker over Bailey, even though Pritzker didn't appear before the editorial board after claiming its prior coverage had been unfair to him.

The historically conservative Tribune picked another Democrat, Alexi Giannoulias, for secretary of state.

Between the lines: There was a concern that when the Sun-Times announced it would stop endorsing candidates, the Tribune would endorse only conservative candidates.

But that hasn't materialized.

Of note: This is the Tribune's final gubernatorial endorsement as its parent company announced it will stop the practice after this election.