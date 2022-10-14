Illinois brewers win 10 medals in national competition

Maplewood Brewing staffers posing on stage with their medal. Photo: John Frank/Axios

Illinois brewers won 10 medals at last weekend’s Great American Beer Festival, Axios Denver's John Frank reports from Colorado.

Why it matters: GABF is America’s premier beer competition, and winning one of the 300-plus medals helps put a brewery on the map.

This year the festival celebrated its 40th anniversary and a return after a two-year pandemic hiatus.

By the numbers: The 2022 contest was the most competitive to date with 2,154 breweries submitting more than 9,900 beers.

Local highlight: Chicago's Maplewood Brewing Co. took home a Gold Medal in the Oatmeal Stout category for its "Fat Pub" beer.

Fun fact: The Logan Square brewer, which opened in 2014, launched Illinois' first-ever brewery and distillery under one roof.

Other local winners:

Plus, several other Illinois breweries took home medals.