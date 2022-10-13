Eat their lunch: Washington Commanders

The Bears haven't played Washington since 2019, when the D.C. franchise went by a different name. Photo: Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post via Getty Images

The Bears host the Washington Commanders at 7:15 tonight at Soldier Field.

Each week we turn to our Axios colleagues in opponent cities for a peek into their authentic game day spread.

For this game, we asked former Chicagoan — but current Washingtonian — Axios Today host Niala Boodhoo.

🏛 Niala: Hello!

Fun fact: This is my third time living in DC.

🥫 Mumbo sauce: Just like the owners of the Commanders, D.C.'s claim to mumbo sauce is not without controversy — but it's still the reigning king of wings in the District. The red/orange sauce is more sweet than sour, and we drench our fried chicken in it.

🍗 Peruvian chicken: Even if the area's first Peruvian chicken place didn't survive the pandemic, options for Peruvian-style chicken abound across Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C., from the fast casual to the fancy.

🦀 🎂 Crab cakes: Crab cakes and football aren't just what Maryland does — it's the whole DMV.

Crab cakes — just maybe not with Maryland blue crab — are good for the fancy palate.

💭 Justin's thought bubble: I'm in for all three of these tonight.

Although mild sauce over mumbo sauce any day 😍

Listen to Niala every morning on our flagship podcast, Axios Today.