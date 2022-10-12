Local guide to the best pasta in Chicago

Marathon weekend inspired us to throw some suggestions against the wall about our favorite pasta joints.

🌿 Monica's pick: As a middle-aged lady, I can no longer handle oodles of noodles. But when I do indulge, I go for the fancy stuff at Tortello on Division.

Half the fun of visiting this Wicker Park pastificio (pasta maker) is watching cooks in the window turn flour and eggs into fresh noodles and dumplings.

I recently took home a pound of trottole ($9) and tossed it with some homemade pesto using my garden basil. How's that for middle-aged lady stuff?

If you can't make it to Wicker Park, you can buy Tortello pasta at local Foxtrot stores.

🍝 Justin's pick: If it's about carb-loading, I'd get the Rigatoni D from Maggiano's. But if it's about enjoying your pasta dish, there's nothing better than the Italian fare at Francesco's Hole in the Wall in Northbrook.

The menu is rock solid, but it also changes daily based on the morning's ingredients.

The rigatoni with sausage and mozzarella in a light marinara sauce is my favorite.

And it's right near the Botanic Garden if you're looking to make a day of it.

And you used your noodles to come up a great list of your own:

Vanessa G.: "I love to get fresh pasta from Daisies. Just bought a pound of stracci from them at the Logan Square farmers market last weekend for $12. Delish!"

Lisa F.: "Peanut Park Trattoria on Taylor St owned by Dave Bonomi (Coalfire Pizza) and Tony Fiasche (Tempesta). Don't miss the vodka meatball lasagna when it's on special!"

"Also, Ristorante Agostino on Harlem and Diversey has been run by Tony's dad Agostino Fiasche since 1985. They closed due to a fire in 2021 but reopened recently and are hands down my favorite Italian restaurant in Chicago."

Meghan P.: "Caro Mio on Lincoln (formerly on Wilson) is my neighborhood spot, and their homemade rigatoni or gnocchi are the way to go! And, if I am going all in on getting a reservation and doing the fancy stuff, the caccio at Monteverde in West Loop is next level!"

Carlos B.: "Favorite local pasta is at either Franco's or Gio's in Bridgeport!"

Jeff W.: "The Rigatoni Bolognese at Cucina Paradiso in Oak Park is the best I’ve had outside of Italy."

Monica H.: "Big Tony at Anto Pizza is a pasta wizard. We especially like their seafood pastas and their unique pasta in a cone presentation."

Mario G.: "Flour Power in West Town. Its menu of 3 pastas changes daily. They're delicious, always creative and have passed the ultimate test - my Italian-born parents who crave it every time they visit."

Cliff N.: "Pasta D'Arte just celebrated its 20th anniversary. Chef Mark Giannini's dishes are as good as or better than any I've eaten in Chicago, San Francisco, Boston or even Tuscany."