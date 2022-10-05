Wherewithall to aid Ukraine with weekend pop-up
Parachute and Wherewithall co-chef Johnny Clark has launched Anelya, a weekend pop-up within his Avondale restaurant to honor his late Ukrainian grandmother and support her home country.
Why it matters: "Cooking Ukrainian food has been an ardent rediscovery of myself and where I come from," Clark tells Axios.
- "I have found a deep sense of purpose and fulfillment introducing others to Ukrainian cuisine."
How it works: For $225 a ticket, Clark will present a rotating menu of regional Ukrainian fare on Fridays and Saturdays through December at a 12-seat communal table in a private dining room at Wherewithall.
- The five-course meal will also include a cocktail and appetizer, followed by tea and discussion for those who stay.
- Clark is collaborating on the menu with Marina Yakush, a Ukrainian chef and refugee who recently arrived in Chicago.
The intrigue: Proceeds benefit BlueCheck Ukraine, a charity run by actor/director Liev Schreiber funding NGO projects in Ukraine.
- "I see America as a nation of grandchildren. There aren’t many people here who haven’t come from someplace else. Who didn’t fight a war or push a cart somewhere so their grandchildren could have the freedoms and liberties we enjoy," Schreiber tells Axios.
- "I think that’s exactly what chef Johnny Clark is demonstrating so beautifully with his pop up, Anelya. I’m super proud to be part of it."
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.