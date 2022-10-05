Parachute and Wherewithall co-chef Johnny Clark has launched Anelya, a weekend pop-up within his Avondale restaurant to honor his late Ukrainian grandmother and support her home country.

Why it matters: "Cooking Ukrainian food has been an ardent rediscovery of myself and where I come from," Clark tells Axios.

"I have found a deep sense of purpose and fulfillment introducing others to Ukrainian cuisine."

How it works: For $225 a ticket, Clark will present a rotating menu of regional Ukrainian fare on Fridays and Saturdays through December at a 12-seat communal table in a private dining room at Wherewithall.

The five-course meal will also include a cocktail and appetizer, followed by tea and discussion for those who stay.

Clark is collaborating on the menu with Marina Yakush, a Ukrainian chef and refugee who recently arrived in Chicago.

The intrigue: Proceeds benefit BlueCheck Ukraine, a charity run by actor/director Liev Schreiber funding NGO projects in Ukraine.