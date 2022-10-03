👋 Hi, it's Justin! Last week we asked what you want from this year's election coverage.

You responded with some thoughtful and pointed comments about the news media in general and, of course, Axios Chicago:

Jeffrey D.: "I'd really like a simple, summarized but detailed view of each candidate's background and agenda. It's very time consuming and difficult to cut to the chase on what these potential future political leaders are trying to accomplish."

Joanne T.: "Call out misinformation, focus on policy."

Sandy R.: "Positivity: what will the candidate do for me, not the horrible things the other candidate said or did or will do."

Claudia J.: "Please cover all candidates' stances on the environment. Illinois is woefully behind in basics not to mention progressive climate change/environmental justice policy."

Jen P.: "While I admit to some curiosity about which Trump backed folks win office, I do not need extensive coverage."

"I also welcome info on judges that need to be voted out of office."

Suki B.: "Be objective and state both sides plainly. If you think you are doing this already, please know that you are not, and you need to work with a real conservative to achieve it."

Dennis D.: "Simple, I just want the truth."

Adam B.: "Give me a source I can trust for truly objective reporting on developments and candidate statements throughout the campaign, not selected soundbites or one-sided information."

Sue E.: "I wish the Chicago press would get ahead of the crime stories. It seems reluctant to cover them, perhaps because it’ll make the city look even worse. Get your heads out of the sand and get ahead of all things crime."

Sari B.: "Please be sure to spotlight some of the more significant referendums on the ballot. I have noticed a trend in my Village where a bond request is on the ballot and little or no publicity on the need for the bond was shared."

Alicia S.: "I know this is Axios Chicago and I read it everyday, but Chicagoland also encompasses Northwest Indiana, I would love coverage of broad Indiana politics as well as NWI."

Kay C.: "Direct comparative answers to key questions that are journalistically sourced/vetted – not the usual canned candidates’ replies."

Charlie D.: "When covering politics, be honest, not partisan. Tell both sides of the story."

Amy G.: "JUST THE FACTS! Coverage of both sides (all sides). No opinion or commentary. No slant or bias. No snippets which slant the view ... give me the whole context of the story and not just what you want to show."

Ray V.: "It seems the ads and media do not include any real background on the candidates. Would like some details on their residency, educational level, marital partner status, job and political experience as well as details on voting record and party offices. Sources of financial backing would be a must know."