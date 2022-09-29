Remembering the Tylenol murders 40 years later

Today is the 40th anniversary of the first of the Tylenol murders.

What happened: Seven people died after ingesting cyanide-laced pills from Tylenol bottles bought in local drugstores.

The murders led to a nationwide panic and recall that later prompted drug companies to create safety-seal packaging.

The killer was never caught.

Yes, but: Investigators are urging prosecutors to take another look at longtime suspect all these years later, according to the Tribune.

They're pointing to former Chicago resident James Lewis, who was convicted of extortion after he sent a letter to Tylenol parent company Johnson & Johnson demanding $1 million to stop the killings.

But there is no physical evidence linking Lewis to the crime, and he has always denied the allegations.

Tainted Tylenol capsules, laced with cyanide, lay right beside the pure capsules, in the medical examiner's office in Cook County in 1982. Photo: Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

