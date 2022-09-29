37 mins ago - News
Remembering the Tylenol murders 40 years later
Today is the 40th anniversary of the first of the Tylenol murders.
What happened: Seven people died after ingesting cyanide-laced pills from Tylenol bottles bought in local drugstores.
- The murders led to a nationwide panic and recall that later prompted drug companies to create safety-seal packaging.
- The killer was never caught.
Yes, but: Investigators are urging prosecutors to take another look at longtime suspect all these years later, according to the Tribune.
- They're pointing to former Chicago resident James Lewis, who was convicted of extortion after he sent a letter to Tylenol parent company Johnson & Johnson demanding $1 million to stop the killings.
- But there is no physical evidence linking Lewis to the crime, and he has always denied the allegations.
Worthy of your time: The Tribune is exploring this anniversary with an eight-part podcast hosted by investigative reporters Christy Gutowski and Stacy St. Clair.
