Bittersweet end to Nick Cave show

👋 Hey, it's Monica. Last weekend I rode my bike down to the Museum of Contemporary Art to catch the stunning "Nick Cave: Forothermore."

Why it matters: This multimedia retrospective of the local artist delivers stunning visual statements on race, alienation and hope for renewal.

Plus, I was bowled over by the magical hall of dangling mobiles and some of the coolest suits I've ever seen.

GIF: Monica Eng/Axios

The bad news: The show closes this weekend, so you'll need to smoosh in with the other last-minute Larrys to catch it.

The sweet news: You can reserve a taste of Cave's whimsical, hopeful art in the form of Eli's Cheesecake.

The artist has designed a line of Eli's tiny, chocolate-enrobed cheesecakes called Cuties for a limited run.

Eli's is taking orders now for deliveries of a box of 10 Cuties starting Nov. 1 ($125).

What they're saying: "This rainbow package contains an extremely delicious collection of life tenets chosen and designed by myself and created by the extraordinary team at Eli's, as a response to my exhibition titled Forothermore," Cave said in a statement.