1 hour ago - Things to Do
Chicago chefs mobilize again, this time for Puerto Rico
Local chefs recently raised more than $100,000 for the humanitarian crisis in Tigray — and just days later, they've cooked up a new response event.
- Chicago Chefs Cook for Puerto Rico is tomorrow night in Humboldt Park.
Why it matters: Puerto Rico is still reeling from Hurricane Fiona, where more than 700,000 Americans still lack electricity, and more than 250,000 are without water service.
- Proceeds from tomorrow's event will fund the on-the-ground World Central Kitchen.
If you go: Tickets for the event — featuring music, drinks and small plates from a dozen top chefs from 6 to 9pm — cost $155.
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.