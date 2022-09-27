Chicago chefs mobilize again, this time for Puerto Rico

Local chefs recently raised more than $100,000 for the humanitarian crisis in Tigray — and just days later, they've cooked up a new response event.

Chicago Chefs Cook for Puerto Rico is tomorrow night in Humboldt Park.

Why it matters: Puerto Rico is still reeling from Hurricane Fiona, where more than 700,000 Americans still lack electricity, and more than 250,000 are without water service.

Proceeds from tomorrow's event will fund the on-the-ground World Central Kitchen.

If you go: Tickets for the event — featuring music, drinks and small plates from a dozen top chefs from 6 to 9pm — cost $155.