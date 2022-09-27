1 hour ago - Things to Do

Chicago chefs mobilize again, this time for Puerto Rico

Monica Eng
Photo of chefs in aprons posing for the camera.
Food professionals raising money for Tigray last week at the National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts and Culture. Courtesy of Chicago Chefs Cook

Local chefs recently raised more than $100,000 for the humanitarian crisis in Tigray — and just days later, they've cooked up a new response event.

Why it matters: Puerto Rico is still reeling from Hurricane Fiona, where more than 700,000 Americans still lack electricity, and more than 250,000 are without water service.

If you go: Tickets for the event — featuring music, drinks and small plates from a dozen top chefs from 6 to 9pm — cost $155.

