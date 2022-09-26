👋 Hey, it's Monica. I'm a sucker for novel foods.

So when I spotted "pickle cheese schupfnudeln" among the new Aldi Oktoberfest items, I was like, "Yes, please!"

What's happening: Schupfnudeln means rolled noodles, but these chewy fingers, eaten on the Alsatian border of France and Germany, are more like elongated gnocchi.

After a couple of minutes in the microwave, the frozen fingers and cheese pucks bubbled into potato pillows bathed in rich, delicious pickle-ish cheese.

Warning: These big, soft dumplings (from Deutsche Küche) can easily send you into a carb coma, so avoid them for workday lunches.

You'll find them in Aldi freezers this week — unless I've just caused a run on schupfnudeln.