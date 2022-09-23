Despite its name, Oktoberfest is mostly a September tradition — and this weekend we're chugging right into the middle of the season.

Why it matters: The German-themed festivals arrive on our first cool weekend since the spring, making it a perfect time to raise a beer and pretzel to summer's end.

And my son, who is an avid Axios reader, has been on my case to run an Oktoberfest list for 20-somethings like him.

These festivals are for more than just young beer guzzlers, but I get the point.

Here are six fun Oktoberfests to check out this weekend:

⛪️ Oktoberfest Chicago offers three days of beer, food and music, including the Bratwurst Brothers and the Polkaholics at Lakeview's historic German St Alphonsus Church.

🍂 Oaktoberfest in downtown Oak Park on Friday and Saturday features food, drinks, family fun and a music lineup that includes Will Hoge, Scott Ligon's All Stars and Walzer.

🦍 Oktoberfest Brookfield takes place Saturday at Brookfield Zoo. Party animals can enjoy polka music, beer, brats and lederhosen.

🎡 Manteno Oktoberfest runs through Sunday with music, food, games and 25 carnival rides.

🧑‍🍳 Chicago Gourmet's Prost! in the Park features Germanic food from 18 chefs and 15 local breweries at the Harris Theater rooftop in Millennium Park on Sunday.

🍺 Revolution Brewing's Oktoberfest features — you guessed it — beer, brats and bands Friday and Saturday in Avondale.

What's more: If you miss these events, there's always Naperville's and St Benedict's Oktoberfests next weekend.