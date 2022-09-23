44 mins ago - Things to Do

Where to celebrate Oktoberfest in Chicago

Monica Eng
Beer and brats and pretzels
German potato salad, sauerkraut, brats, beer and pretzels will all be on offer at Oktoberfests throughout the area this weekend. Photo courtesy of Oktoberfest Chicago

Despite its name, Oktoberfest is mostly a September tradition — and this weekend we're chugging right into the middle of the season.

Why it matters: The German-themed festivals arrive on our first cool weekend since the spring, making it a perfect time to raise a beer and pretzel to summer's end.

  • And my son, who is an avid Axios reader, has been on my case to run an Oktoberfest list for 20-somethings like him.
  • These festivals are for more than just young beer guzzlers, but I get the point.
  • Here are six fun Oktoberfests to check out this weekend:

⛪️ Oktoberfest Chicago offers three days of beer, food and music, including the Bratwurst Brothers and the Polkaholics at Lakeview's historic German St Alphonsus Church.

🍂 Oaktoberfest in downtown Oak Park on Friday and Saturday features food, drinks, family fun and a music lineup that includes Will Hoge, Scott Ligon's All Stars and Walzer.

🦍 Oktoberfest Brookfield takes place Saturday at Brookfield Zoo. Party animals can enjoy polka music, beer, brats and lederhosen.

🎡 Manteno Oktoberfest runs through Sunday with music, food, games and 25 carnival rides.

🧑‍🍳 Chicago Gourmet's Prost! in the Park features Germanic food from 18 chefs and 15 local breweries at the Harris Theater rooftop in Millennium Park on Sunday.

🍺 Revolution Brewing's Oktoberfest features — you guessed it — beer, brats and bands Friday and Saturday in Avondale.

What's more: If you miss these events, there's always Naperville's and St Benedict's Oktoberfests next weekend.

