Top Texas food to bring to your Bears/Texans tailgate
Former Bears and Illini coach Lovie Smith returns to Soldier Field on Sunday, but this time, he's leading the Houston Texans.
State of play: As we prepare for this trip down memory lane, we reached out to our Axios Houston colleagues to learn what a Texans game day spread looks like.
- So we can, you know, prepare to eat their lunch!
Nachos: We're big fans of Tex-Mex here. And while we don't think people up north can replicate the magic, you can at least try making chile con queso.
BBQ: You can't go wrong with smoked meat. Beef brisket is a game day go-to, but you can also go with pork ribs, sausage, and even vegan meat.
Kolaches: The sausage-stuffed sweet bun is considered a classic Houston breakfast or snack. But you can also go traditional with a fruit jam.
Banh mi: Houston has one of the nation's largest Vietnamese American populations. This sandwich is the perfect combination of bread, pickled crunchy vegetables and meat. Don't forget the cilantro and mayo.
