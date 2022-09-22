How out-of-towners enjoy Chicago
👋 Hey, it's Monica. I recently got to show off Chicago to some visiting Axios colleagues.
Why it matters: I love sharing my favorite local things with out-of-towners, but this time I asked them for a short review.
Axios Local Deputy Managing Editor Emma Way
💧 Hammocking at the lake: Fun fact about Monica — she collects hammocks.
- I was lucky enough to try out her new one from Aldi during a recent afternoon meeting at Montrose Harbor.
- And yes, I'd highly recommend taking your work-from-home meetings outside while you still can.
🍖 Soul N Smoke BBQ: I'm from North Carolina, so I was skeptical, but this BBQ exceeded my expectations.
- The brisket, tips and hot links were tender and juicy in a way that can only be achieved when meats are cooked low and slow.
- The pulled pork was just OK.
🍻 Beer on the riverside deck of Metropolitan Brewing: The afternoon was one of those just-right days in Chicago that made me think for a moment I could really live here.
- Oh, how soon I forget about my last frigid visit in March.
Axios Boston reporter Steph Solis
🌭 A char dog and fries at Wiener's Circle: "Tasted like heaven with a side of cheese fries."
Of note: Solis is a New Jersey native who swears by New York-style pizza — sorry about that, deep dish — but they'll take a Chicago hot dog any day of the week.
📬 Reply to tell us your must-visit spots for out-of-towners: fall edition.
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.