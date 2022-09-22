How out-of-towners enjoy Chicago

👋 Hey, it's Monica. I recently got to show off Chicago to some visiting Axios colleagues.

Why it matters: I love sharing my favorite local things with out-of-towners, but this time I asked them for a short review.

Axios Local Deputy Managing Editor Emma Way

💧 Hammocking at the lake: Fun fact about Monica — she collects hammocks.

I was lucky enough to try out her new one from Aldi during a recent afternoon meeting at Montrose Harbor.

And yes, I'd highly recommend taking your work-from-home meetings outside while you still can.

🍖 Soul N Smoke BBQ: I'm from North Carolina, so I was skeptical, but this BBQ exceeded my expectations.

The brisket, tips and hot links were tender and juicy in a way that can only be achieved when meats are cooked low and slow.

The pulled pork was just OK.

🍻 Beer on the riverside deck of Metropolitan Brewing: The afternoon was one of those just-right days in Chicago that made me think for a moment I could really live here.

Oh, how soon I forget about my last frigid visit in March.

Axios Boston reporter Steph Solis

Steph tries a Chicago style char dog with cheese fries at Wiener's Circle. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

🌭 A char dog and fries at Wiener's Circle: "Tasted like heaven with a side of cheese fries."

Of note: Solis is a New Jersey native who swears by New York-style pizza — sorry about that, deep dish — but they'll take a Chicago hot dog any day of the week.

📬 Reply to tell us your must-visit spots for out-of-towners: fall edition.